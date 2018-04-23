Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights discusses ongoing events in Armenia with Ombudsman over phone


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović held a telephone conversation with Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan on April 23, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk the ongoing events in Armenia, as well as human rights issues linked with them were discussed.

Dunja Mijatović highly appreciated the activity of the Armenian Ombudsman and asked to report about the future developments.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan




