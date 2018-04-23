Opposition calls on unarmed servicemen not to take part in rallies

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Civil Contract party, the opposition political party which is part of the Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament has called on all unarmed servicemen to return to their station locations and not take part in the peaceful disobedience rallies.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is a member of the Board of Civil Contract, along with two other lawmakers – Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Michaelyan.

The party released a statement stressing that no servicemen, be it private, corporals or officers, should take part in the protests.

“We require your assistance in your designated areas of service. At the same time, we remind that the armed forces should be apolitical and not interfere with the domestic life”, the statement said, adding that the defense ministry is responsible for ruling out the participation of the military in political processes from any side.

Earlier a few dozen of unarmed servicemen were seen among the protesting crowd in Yerevan.

The defense ministry criticized the servicemen and vowed accountability as required by law.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan