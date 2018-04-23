UN chief says world notes that ‘Cold War is back’

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is witnessing today another Cold War, TASS reports.

“I think the world now clearly noting that the Cold War is back. But there is a difference between the Cold War in the past and what we are witnessing now”, the UN chief said in an interview to Sweden’s television channel SVT.

“First, the United States and Russia do not control everybody like it was the case in the Cold War. We have a number of countries that are very active in the region - Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and others. It is clear that there are not two homogeneous well-controlled blocs”, he said.

Antonio Guterres also accepted the structural problems of the UN Security Council, stating that this structure no longer reflects the balance of power in the world and doesn’t comply with the current realities.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan