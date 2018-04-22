“I believe in wisdom of our people” – Speaker of Parliament issues statement on ongoing Yerevan events

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan issued a statement over the current situation in the country, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The statement says:

“Dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Dear compatriots,

In recent days numerous citizens voice their complaint in streets and squares against the leadership of Armenia. Such complaint manifestations are typical to democratic countries.

Dear compatriots, I have followed closely all events, the rally process, the steps and rhetoric of organizers and law enforcement agencies. Unfortunately, in some cases violations, violations of rights of others have been recorded towards which the leadership always showed a balanced approach, sometimes going to concessions. Different international platforms, the Diaspora, civil society, numerous political forces, as well as the leadership made multiple calls for negotiation, organizing discussions and preventing the situation from escalation. The President of the Republic personally visited the most heated place of complaints and personally urged MP Nikol Pashinyan to come to a political dialogue. This was followed by the meeting of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan. Unfortunately, after this meeting it was obvious that Nikol Pashinyan is not inclined to political discussions, compromise aimed at solving this issue which should enable to prevent the possible heavy consequences, to calm down the situation and start a constructive work. In such circumstances by refusing from the political dialogue and choosing the strategy of everything or nothing, the organizers and leaders of the protests should understand that they take on them all further developments, including, the heaviest one, and will bear an adequate responsibility.

Therefore, assessing the current situation, understanding the state’s duty to establish order, I call on to show reasonableness, value the constitutional rights, duties of each us and sit at the political discussions table.

I am confident that the Republic of Armenia has all political and legal tools to reach the sound and reasonable solution of the issue.

I call on our citizens, all political forces, our sisters and brothers, our sons and youth to demonstrate restraint and tolerance.

I believe in the wisdom of our people”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan