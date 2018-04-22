Reporter claims to have been attacked, tazed as protests turn chaotic in Yerevan
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Amid the growing unrest in Yerevan, reporter Artak Khulyan from Shant TV has claimed to have been attacked.
According to Shant TV, the reporter was on-duty in Yerevan’s Erebuni district covering the protests when suddenly unknown individuals stoned him and used an electroshock weapon on him.
In another case involving a journalist, reporter of RFE/RL Armenian service Naira Bulghadaryan has claimed that a police officer has thrown her camera on the ground in Republic Square, Yerevan.
The reporter approached Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan Valery Osipyan, who was on-site, asking why she was obstructed. Colonel Osipyan vowed to hold the officer accountable for. “Police are carrying out a special operation. Maintain distance to avoid damages”.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan