URGENT: Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, two other lawmakers arrested

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Michaelyan have been arrested under Article 96, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution within the framework of an ongoing criminal case with the purpose of preventing crime and in direct suspicion of deliberately organizing and holding illegal rallies, the Prosecutor General’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the MPs have been caught red-handed upon committing actions which endangered public safety, manifested in violating the law on freedom of assembly since April 13, and organized rallies by ignoring the lawful restrictions of Yerevan City Hall.

From April 19 – 22, they have organized rallies across Yerevan without notifying the authorized bodies.

The three MPs, as well as individuals affiliated with them, have regularly violated a number of provisions of the law on freedom of assembly.

The rallies have obstructed the free entry or exit to buildings or other areas near demonstration locations, failed to take appropriate measures during the rallies to ensure normal process, and failed to notify participants of the rally about the demand of the police to cease the rally.

MP Nikol Pashinyan, MP Ararat Mirzoyan and MP Sasun Michaelyan have numerously called on their followers to block city streets, block entrances of governmental buildings, breach into governmental buildings and paralyze the functioning of these buildings.

Their followers implemented the unlawful calls and blocked numerous streets and avenues, blocked the entries of state, self-governing body buildings, as well as private organizations, obstructed the normal functioning of these buildings and agencies, committed violence against police officers and others – leading to disproportionate restriction of the rights of other citizens and public interest.

As required by the Constitution, the Speaker of Parliament has been immediately notified on the arrest of the lawmakers.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan