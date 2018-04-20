Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute hosted nearly 100000 visitors during 2017

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Over the past year the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has carried out quite productive activity, acting director of the Museum-Institute Gevorg Vardanyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“We have managed to organize nearly a dozen of contemporary exhibitions both in Armenia and different parts of the world which were dedicated to covering the various aspects of the Genocide. Last year we organized an exhibition dedicated to Aurora Mardiganian’s life and activity and we had tens of thousands of visitors. The exhibition was important in a sense that all guests of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity were visiting here and getting acquainted with the life of that person in the Museum”, Gevorg Vardanyan said.

He said the Museum conducted its activities on normal course, it hosted a great number of visitors – nearly 100000.

“We organized tours in different languages. I would like to specifically talk about Turkish visitors whose number has a tendency to increase. We also hosted 9-10 graders from Armenia and the Diaspora. And of course, we also hosted more than 70 official delegations, among which I would like to highlight the visits of the presidents of Tajikistan, Bulgaria, Lebanon and Moldova. We cooperated with the defense ministry in December-January, every morning hosting 100-200 conscripts here. This was quite an interesting initiative”, the acting director said, adding that the Institute’s researchers presented over 30 publications.

Gevorg Vardanyan informed that the year was productive also in terms of acquiring several key materials. The Museum-Institute has acquired nearly 3800 original literature, documents, photos and exclusive materials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan