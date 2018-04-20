LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.54% to $2587.00, copper price up by 0.04% to $6985.00, lead price down by 1.18% to $2351.00, nickel price up by 4.92% to $15790.00, tin price up by 0.09% to $21550.00, zinc price up by 1.58% to $3248.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:01 Syria’s Assad returns Legion d'honneur 2001 award to France
- 10:00 First ever official Bentley dealership in Armenia inaugurated in Yerevan
- 09:54 Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia arrives in Armenia
- 09:48 US’ withdrawal from nuclear deal may have severe consequences, says Iranian FM
- 08:53 US concerned over Turkey’s ability to hold snap elections during state of emergency
- 08:50 European Stocks - 19-04-18
- 08:49 US stocks down - 19-04-18
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-18
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 19-04-18
- 08:46 Oil Prices Down - 19-04-18
- 00:31 Azerbaijan should get rid of false illusions for settling NK conflict – PM Serzh Sargsyan
- 00:15 Office ain’t no enjoyment for me, says Sargsyan amid ongoing protests
- 04.19-23:54 Pensions and minimal salaries in Armenia will be increased – PM Sargsyan speaks about ways to overcome emigration
- 04.19-22:50 There is no desire to use measures of compulsion, but permissiveness cannot prevail in the country – Serzh Sargsyan speaks about Yerevan rallies
- 04.19-21:58 Nikol Pashinyan announces return to tactics of blocking streets
- 04.19-20:53 Government's new program envisages annual economic growth of 5% and more
- 04.19-20:30 Criminal case initiated over physical abuse against journalist
- 04.19-19:47 ODIHR Director urges leadership and opposition of Armenia to engage in dialogue
- 04.19-19:32 Cabinet formation process to be completed in 2-3 days
- 04.19-19:03 Armenian President receives Ambassador of China
- 04.19-18:54 President Armen Sarkissian receives Head of EU Delegation to Armenia
- 04.19-18:43 Armenian President issues statement hailing ARF’s call to establish platform for political consultations
- 04.19-18:41 Government of Armenia changes time of sessions
- 04.19-18:35 We are confident that situation in Armenia will be settled through democratic ways – Russian MFA
- 04.19-18:30 Shirak Provincial Department Police denies rumors of policemen joining protesters
- 04.19-18:07 Serzh Sargsyan refuses the ownership right of the private house granted to him by Cabinet decision – Aysor.am
- 04.19-17:54 Resistance leading to confrontation is an impasse – ARF Supreme Council issues statement
- 04.19-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-04-18
- 04.19-17:29 Asian Stocks - 19-04-18
- 04.19-17:25 Government session led by Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan kicks off
- 04.19-17:18 Sharmazanov highlights ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by Latvia’s parliament
- 04.19-17:00 Azerbaijani leadership with morbid obsession ignores or distorts everything – Deputy FM
- 04.19-16:46 Catholicos addresses Yerevan demonstration in plea for common sense and lawfulness
- 04.19-16:28 Xi Jinping, Theresa May discuss situation in Syria
- 04.19-16:21 British TV and radio host Dale Winton dies at 62
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2611 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 2110 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
17:14, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1803 times Acting Diaspora minister hosts Syrian Ambassador to Armenia
17:56, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1773 times Armenian President's spouse says every tourist must start the visit in Yerevan from History Museum of Armenia
12:17, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1523 times Developments after missile strikes on Syria to move to political, information field – expert on Arabic studies