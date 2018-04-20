LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.54% to $2587.00, copper price up by 0.04% to $6985.00, lead price down by 1.18% to $2351.00, nickel price up by 4.92% to $15790.00, tin price up by 0.09% to $21550.00, zinc price up by 1.58% to $3248.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.