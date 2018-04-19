Nikol Pashinyan announces return to tactics of blocking streets

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters return to the tactics of blocking streets. Uring the April 19 rally at the Republican Square of Armenia, Pashinyan urged his supporters to again block Yerevan streets starting from 08:15, April 20. “We announce tomorrow the day of blocking Yerevan with trucks so as even the car trailers of the Police are unable to displace the cars”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

He announced that at 19:00 again a rally will be held at the Republican Square, expecting to see family members, relatives and friends of police officers among the participants.

The MP also referred to the opinions of those who seek pro-Western or pro-Russian moods in the movement. “There is no geopolitical context in this political process. We have never and will never be guided by the interests of the USA, EU, Russia or any other country. Our priority is serving the state interest of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh”, the MP stressed.

He also informed that following their April 18 rally, famous Diaspora-Armenian singer Serj Tankian called him and they had a long conversation about the situation in Armenia. Pashinyan informed that in the near future Tankian will announce about his visiting or not visiting Armenia.

Diaspora-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian addressed the participants through a video call. Following the rally the protesters again marched in the city.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan