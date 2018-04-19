Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-04-18

YEREVAN, 19 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.80 drams to 480.19 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.89 drams to 593.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 7.86 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 681.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 109.83 drams to 20864.31 drams. Silver price вup by 4.51 drams to 261.6 drams. Platinum price вup by 300.42 drams to 14604.79 drams.