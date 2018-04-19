Gevorg Harutyunyan to represent Armenia at New Wave 2018 international song contest

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Singer Gevorg Harutyunyan, famous from X Faxtor, Depi Evratesil and other music projects, will represent Armenia at the New Wave 2018 international song contest, Armenpress reports.

The contest will be held in the Russian city of Sochi from September 4 to 9.

“I will represent Armenia at the New Wave”, the singer said on Facebook.

New Wave international song contest of young performers is being held since 2002.

