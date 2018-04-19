Acting finance minister Vardan Aramyan holds meeting with MAYKOR representatives

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting finance minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan received the representatives of MAYKOR - the largest Russian company in the IT outsourcing industry, led by Executive Vice President Denis Saenko within the framework of “Armenia Digital Transformation 2018-2030” program, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed the cooperation prospects in the field of Armenia’s digital transformation.

The company representative presented the fields within the finance ministry’s functions that are subject to digitization – budgeting, treasury field, state procurement, accounting, state debt management and etc. According to the representatives, the project on developing and installing state information system for finance management aims at increasing the efficiency of the government’s financial management.

After substantial discussions Vardan Aramyan expressed readiness to cooperate within the frames of this project, find ways of common interest and develop them by joint efforts.

MAYKOR is a leading Russian provider of IT and business process outsourcing services with extensive network of branches and delivery centers across Russia. MAYKOR is ranked as one of the leading Russian IT service providers and, according to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), among the Top 100 global leaders in outsourcing and one of the Top 10 in the EMEA region.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan