Latvia’s Parliament ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Latvia ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the 2nd reading, Tigran Mkrtchyan - Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, said, reports Armenpress.

“After Estonia Latvia is the second EU member state that ratifies this agreement. We want to thank all factions of Latvia’s Saeima, foreign ministry, our friends for the support”, the Ambassador said on Twitter.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017. Before this Estonia among the EU member states ratified this deal.

The Armenian Parliament ratified the CEPA on April 11, 2018.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the bill into law on ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union on April 18.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan