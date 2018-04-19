Turkey extends ongoing state of emergency for 7th consecutive time

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has extended the ongoing state of emergency for the seventh time, local media said. The state of emergency was first imposed after the 2016 military coup attempt.

The decision to extend the state of emergency for another 3 months was approved by the parliament.

It turns out that the earlier announced snap elections, due June 24, will be held in a state of emergency.

Although authorities say the state of emergency is imposed for fighting terrorism, the reality has proven different as Turkey has used the situation to silence the opposition – namely by shutting down nearly 70 newspapers, 20 magazines, 34 radio stations, 30 publishing houses and 32 TV channels.

Thousands have been arrested.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan