WATCH: Armenian fitness buff sets new Guinness World Record for most handstand pushups in one minute
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian athlete has set a new Guinness World Record for Most handstand pushups in one minute.
Guinness World Records reported that Manvel Mamoyan from Armenia manages “an amazing 37 reps”.
“It is arguably one of the most impressive fitness attempts we’ve witnessed,” Guinness World Records said.
Manvel also holds the record for the Most jump squats in one minute (male), with 67.
