Edward Nalbandian appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a decree today, appointing Edward Nalbandian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the basis of the proposal of the Prime Minister, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
Edward Nalbandian’s biography
Date and Place of Birth
1956, Republic of Armenia
Education
1978 Moscow State Institute of International Relations
1988 Ph.D. in political science, the USSR National Academy of Sciences, Institute of Oriental Studies.
Specialized in International Relations
Professional Experience
1978-1983 the USSR Embassy in Lebanon
1983-1986 Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR
1986-1992 Counsellor of the USSR Embassy, then Russian Federation Embassy in Egypt
1992-1993 Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Armenia in Egypt
1994-1998 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Egypt, Marocco and Oman (with residence in Cairo)
1999-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to France
2000-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Israel (with residence in Paris)
2001-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Vatican (with residence in Paris)
2004-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Andorra (with residence in Paris)
2006-2008 Personal Representative of the President of Republic of Armenia in International organization of Francophonie
2008-2018 April 9 Foreign Minister of Armenia
Acting Foreign Minister since April 9, 2018 following the resignation of the Cabinet
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan