Edward Nalbandian appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a decree today, appointing Edward Nalbandian Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the basis of the proposal of the Prime Minister, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Edward Nalbandian’s biography

Date and Place of Birth

1956, Republic of Armenia

Education

1978 Moscow State Institute of International Relations

1988 Ph.D. in political science, the USSR National Academy of Sciences, Institute of Oriental Studies.

Specialized in International Relations

Professional Experience

1978-1983 the USSR Embassy in Lebanon

1983-1986 Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR

1986-1992 Counsellor of the USSR Embassy, then Russian Federation Embassy in Egypt

1992-1993 Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Armenia in Egypt

1994-1998 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Egypt, Marocco and Oman (with residence in Cairo)



1999-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to France

2000-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Israel (with residence in Paris)

2001-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Vatican (with residence in Paris)

2004-2008 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Andorra (with residence in Paris)

2006-2008 Personal Representative of the President of Republic of Armenia in International organization of Francophonie

2008-2018 April 9 Foreign Minister of Armenia

Acting Foreign Minister since April 9, 2018 following the resignation of the Cabinet

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan