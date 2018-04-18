Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Human Rights Defender’s Office demands police to immediately release detained minors


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender’s Office has demanded police to immediately release minors who have been detained without grounds.

“Representatives of the Ombudsman continue working for protection of rights of the detainees in police stations”, the office said, adding that they are constantly monitoring the situation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




