YPD requests reporters to maintain reasonable distance from ongoing demonstrations citing safety concerns

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department has called on reporters to maintain reasonable distance from the ongoing demonstrations in the city in order to not obstruct on-duty police officers and to guarantee the safety of journalists and their property.

“Police are ceasing public disorder actions in the locations where MP Nikol Pashinyan has organized rallies”, YPD said in a statement, adding that the safety of reporters and their property will be maximally guaranteed if the latter respect the request.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan