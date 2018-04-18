Initiators of illegal demonstrations to bear entire responsibility of all consequences of lawful police measures - YPD

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department once again called on demonstrators to cease illegal actions, otherwise the organizers of the rally bear entire responsibility for all consequences of proportionate police measures.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

Police reminded that it has earlier ruled to lawfully stop the illegal rally in accordance to the law, and the organizers have been notified, but ignored the decision.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan