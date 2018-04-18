Pashinyan-led demonstrators occupy Yerevan’s France Square again

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan once again occupied the France Square in downtown Yerevan in the morning of April 18.

At 10:00 in the morning, the MP arrived in the Square and his crowd began blocking the Mashtots Ave. intersection.

“Our movement has support. Thanks to all those people who participated in organizing this process”, he said.

Since April 13, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out demonstrations in Yerevan. The situation escalated when the crowd began sporadically blocking traffic and launching sit-ins in major streets and squares of the city. On the same day, a brief clash took place between police officers and demonstrators in Baghramyan Avenue. Six police officers, Pashinyan himself and around 40 demonstrators sought medical attention. More than 80 people were detained for misdemeanor.

