Opposition crowd attempt to block Yerevan streets, gather outside Prosecutor General’s office

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s crowd is outside the Prosecutor General’s Office in Yerevan.

The crowd marched through the city streets, entering Republic Square and then through the Vazgen Sargsyan street, which houses the Prosecutor General’s Office and other ministry headquarters.

Some protesters sporadically ran in other directions, relocating benches and garbage bins to block streets.

The crowd is attempting to block Khorenatsi street.

The protesters also headed towards the headquarters of the State Revenue Committee, in an attempt to carry out a sit-in.

Earlier Yerevan Police Department said it is authorized to disperse the illegal rally in accordance to the law.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan