Huge US armada heading to Syria in biggest concentration of American naval power since 2003 Iraq invasion

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. An American armada consisting of 12 warships is heading for Syria, the biggest concentration of US Naval forces since the 2003 Iraq invasion, Daily Mail reported.

USS Harry Truman, carrying 90 aircraft, escorted by five destroyers and cruisers, are sailing towards Europe and the Middle East.

Another 4 destroyers and two submarines are believed to be already near the Mediterranean Sea.

US President Donald Trump continues to consider launching airstrikes on Syria in retaliation for a chemical gas attack which the West insists was carried out by Syrian governmental forces.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan