In case of Ruble fluctuations Armenian government to assist economic entities with its tools – acting minister Karayan

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government carefully follows the procedures over the sanctions imposed on Russia given that Russia is Armenia’s largest trade partner, acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that Armenia can mostly be affected by the fluctuations of the Russian currency, reports Armenpress.

“In the short-term there is no danger yet, but we follow, as well as hold consultations with our Russian partners. We will keep this issue in our spotlight. We are holding discussions also with our exporters which regulate their contractual relations with the Russian ruble. If necessary the government will present its assistance tools”, the acting minister said.

In recent days the Russian ruble had fallen from 8.3 drams to 7.5-7.6 drams. On April 6, the US imposed sanctions on 38 Russian businessmen, officials and companies. As of April 10, the currency exchange of 1 dollar exceeded 63 rubles, while 1 Euro reached 78 rubles.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan