7 notch setback for Armenia in FIFA April ranking
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The ranking of Armenia’s national football team in the FIFA World Ranking has dropped in April.
FIFA released the April rating where Armenia is ranked 98th – a drop of 7 positions compared to the last month.
The first two positions remained unchanged – Germany and Brazil.
The top 10 includes Belgium, Portugal, Argentina, Switzerland, France, Spain, Chile and Poland.
Earlier on April 10, the Football Federation of Armenia re-appointed Vardan Minasyan as head coach of the Armenian national football team. The appointment came days after Arthur Petrosyan resigned as head coach.
Minasyan held the position earlier in 2009-2014.
Armenia lost a most recent friendly match against Lithuania 0:1 in March.
