Heavy electoral fraud reported in Azerbaijan as observers are barred from entering polling stations

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues its tradition of electoral fraud as voters are heading to polling stations to elect a president.

Despite having official permits from the central electoral commission, observers are barred from entering polling stations throughout the country, Azerbaijani Turan news agency reported.

“A single voter is voting for numerous times in various polling stations. Observers aren’t allowed to enter the polling stations. This and many other types of violations and fraud continues,” presidential candidate Sardar Jalaloglu’s spokesperson told Turan.

Jalaloglu’s spokesperson said observers are being obstructed despite having all required official documents and permits from the central electoral commission

The presidential election in Azerbaijan kicked off Wednesday.

Eight candidates are running for office in the snap elections – Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, MP Zahid Oruc, Araz Alizada MP, chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev – MP, chairman of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Faraj Guliyev – MP, chairman of the National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev – chairman of the Modern Equality Party, Razi Nurullayev – political analyst from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party and Sardar Jalaloglu - chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party.

The authoritarian incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is widely expected to “win” the election. If Aliyev wins this election, it will be the 4th consecutive re-election of the Azerbaijan dictator.

In recent years, Aliyev has silenced the opposition and free press of Azerbaijan, with many opposition politicians being expelled or arrested, while independent news media were shut down.

The April 11 presidential election is the first election after the Constitutional amendments of the country, which enabled Aliyev to run for office for the 4th time for a 7-year term. Another amendment in the Constitution enabled Aliyev to run for office as many times as he wants, because the limitation of a candidates’ nomination was abolished, thus, enabling the authoritarian leader to consolidate power even more.

Earlier in February the Azeri leader ordered snap presidential elections to take place April 11.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan