Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 April

Armenian national football team to hold friendly match with Maltese team in May


YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team will hold a friendly match with the national team of Malta, the Malta Football Association said, reports Armenpress.

The match will kick off on May 29 in Yerevan’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

Other details on the match are not released yet.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




