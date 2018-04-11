CNN’s film on Armenia and Artsakh to be aired in May

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Anthony Bourdain’s film on Armenia and Artsakh will be screened in CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown TV show on May 20, reports Armenpress.

Season 11 of CNN original series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown launches on April 22 during which 8 episodes will be screened within the frames of which the author visited West Virginia (USA), Newfoundland (Canada), Uruguay, Bhutan, Berlin, Cajun Mardi Gras (Louisiana, Cajun Country) and Honk Kong.

In the episode on Armenia Anthony Bourdain takes a wide-angle look at the culture and history of the country, with guides musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian. Breaking bread with Tankian at a restaurant in Yerevan, during dinners with locals, the host explores the native and diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements against the odds.

Anthony Bourdain visited Armenia and Artsakh in October 2017. In Shushi, Artsakh, Bourdain “enjoyed a spread of ‘jingalov hats,’ ‘shila,’ ‘khorovatz,’ homemade Armenian yogurt, and mulberry and cornelian cherry vodka.” After this visit the Azerbaijani media immediately reported that Anthony Bourdain has been included in the “black list” for his visit to Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan