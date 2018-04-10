Vice Speaker slams opposition MP Pashinyan’s actions as juvenile fight

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters he doesn’t want to comment on any actions of the opposition Civil Contract party, because the actions of opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, member of the board of the party, resembles infantile kindergarten fight.

“I am not planning to downgrade a political debate to the level of Snickers or Twix”, Sharmazanov said.

Earlier on April 9, Civil Contract party member Arpi Davoyan discovered a decapitated bird outside her home, which Davoyan interpreted as an attempt to intimidate her.

Pashinyan’s reaction to Davoyan’s discovery was that any action will get a response.

Pashinyan said he will organize a response action outside the door of Sharmazanov by placing a sliced Snickers bar.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan