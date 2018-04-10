Armenia has assurances that EU will maintain common principles of NK conflict settlement in agreement with Azerbaijan, says deputy FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has assurances that the EU will maintain the common stance over the NK conflict settlement issue in the framework agreement with Azerbaijan, which is under negotiations, Armenia’s deputy FM Karen Nazaryan said during parliamentary debates on ratifying the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in response to a question from the opposition Yelk bloc.

“This is very important in terms of maximally ensuring the settlement process of the conflict. We have assurances that the EU will maintain its announced stance. Let’s hope that we will witness it soon. I wouldn’t want to make predictions as to what that agreement will look like, but we hope that our EU partners will display principled approach in this issue,” he said.

The deputy FM added that international negotiations practice hints that these discussions are held behind closed doors. However, he added that they are aware that the NK conflict settlement issue is also being discussed in the EU-Azerbaijan talks over the framework agreement.

Nazaryan said that Armenia has numerously stated the need of EU to maintain the principled and common announced stances.

