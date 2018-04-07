President Sargsyan attends opening ceremony of new building for young specialists

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Yerevan State University Graduates Union, Serzh Sargsyan, on April 7 attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a multi-apartment building in Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, the Presidential Office told Armenpress. The multi-apartment building is being constructed by Zeytun-3 program within the frames of the Affordable Apartment for Young Specialists program being implemented by the YSU Graduates Union NGO.

After watching the cultural program organized within the frames of this event, the President got acquainted with the construction projects and details. It is planned to build 210 apartments which will be provided to young specialists at affordable prices. The complex will consist of 3 buildings and will have 15 floors. The total cost of the program comprises 4 billion 7 million AMD. The main target group of Zeytun 3 beneficiaries are employees of higher educational institutions and researchers of the National Academy of Sciences.

President Sargsyan thereafter attended the official opening ceremony of Zeytun 2 multi-apartment, multi-functional building complex which has been constructed by the aforementioned program in P. Sevak Street. During the opening ceremony the YSU Graduates Union summed up the 10-year activity of affordable apartment for young families program being implemented under the auspices of the President of the Republic. According to project representatives, the number of apartments both by ongoing and upcoming programs is set to be 3302. The number of already built apartments and those which are in process is 2012, and the construction cost is nearly 43.25 billion AMD.

The President toured the newly-opened building complex, got acquainted with the works carried out and the apartment conditions.

The target group of Zeytun 2 beneficiaries includes young researchers and lecturers of higher educational institutions, young doctors, artists, scientists, journalists and teachers, specialists working in banks, credit companies, IT companies, TVs, as well as public and community officials.

This multi-functional complex has 134 apartments. The area adjacent to the complex has been completely renovated.

Within the frames of the event the President was also briefed on another project – the Revival youth housing complex the construction of which will launch in May 2018 and will be completed in September 2021. 1080 apartments will be constructed.

The President also got acquainted with the construction process of InSport complex which aims at organizing active leisure for young families of the aforementioned projects. The total construction cost of the sports complex comprises 1.72 billion AMD, its opening is expected to be held in September 2018.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan