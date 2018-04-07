New music video of Enrique Iglesias hits one million views in one day after release
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The music video of Nos fuimos lejos – a new song of Enrique Iglesias and Cuban singer Descemer Bueno, hit more than a million views on YouTube in one day after being released.
The music video was filmed in Las Vegas, USA.
Nos fuimos lejos is the 4th collaboration of Enrique Iglesias and Descemer Bueno.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:50 14 killed as junior hockey team's bus and lorry collide in Canada
- 14:37 New music video of Enrique Iglesias hits one million views in one day after release
- 14:27 Artsakh’s delegation participates in event of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s France affiliate
- 14:26 Professor of Armenian Studies Michael Stone awarded Matenadaran Commemorative Medal
- 13:37 Passenger dies on board St. Petersburg – Yerevan flight
- 13:14 Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire regime nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact
- 13:09 Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh holds press briefing in Paris
- 12:55 Two Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack
- 12:42 Education ministry seeks to abolish re-examination opportunity in universities, academic staff express various positions
- 12:10 Clear weather forecast in Armenia
- 11:37 Armenia’s Lori province implements programs aimed at boosting tourism
- 11:36 ‘Love and devotion towards Motherland start from you’ – Speaker Babloyan congratulates on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 11:33 No cryptocurrency transactions in Armenia until sector is officially regulated – Armenian Blockchain Forum's clarification over upcoming 50MW mining farm
- 10:57 New Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan points out priorities for tenure
- 10:51 Deputy minister holds meeting with IT executives
- 10:34 Boeing clinches deal to sell 47 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines
- 10:31 Yerevan Mayor congratulates women on Maternity and Beauty Day
- 10:01 European Stocks - 06-04-18
- 10:00 US stocks down - 06-04-18
- 09:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-18
- 09:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-04-18
- 09:55 Oil Prices Down - 06-04-18
- 09:34 #HealthForAll: Today is World Health Day
- 09:23 Aronian, Vitiugov to clash at Grenke Chess Classic round 7
- 09:22 President Sargsyan congratulates on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.06-21:22 Report reveals new details about Germany’s role in Armenian Genocide
- 04.06-20:05 Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
- 04.06-19:51 Yerevan is older than Rome full of ancient and modern culture - News The Essential Daily Briefing
- 04.06-19:01 Wenger fears Mkhitaryan may miss some matches due to injury
- 04.06-18:03 Lori resort zone to operate 4 seasons – ski resort investment project kicks off
- 04.06-17:55 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:54 Asian Stocks - 06-04-18
- 04.06-17:41 Statue of Gregory of Narek will become beloved monument of all Christians – Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan
- 04.06-17:30 US introduces sanctions against 38 Russian individuals and entities
- 04.06-17:24 PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Russian Rospotrebnadzor’s head
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 6213 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
14:50, 03.31.2018
Viewed 3574 times $60 million luxury hotel inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
16:29, 04.02.2018
Viewed 2598 times The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church
16:10, 03.31.2018
Viewed 2375 times Armenian State Symphony Orchestra gets standing ovation and multiple encore requests after Hamburg performance
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2260 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month