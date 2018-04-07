Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

New music video of Enrique Iglesias hits one million views in one day after release


YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The music video of Nos fuimos lejos – a new song of Enrique Iglesias and Cuban singer Descemer Bueno, hit more than a million views on YouTube in one day after being released.

The music video was filmed in Las Vegas, USA.

Nos fuimos lejos is the 4th collaboration of Enrique Iglesias and Descemer Bueno.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




