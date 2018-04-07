Professor of Armenian Studies Michael Stone awarded Matenadaran Commemorative Medal

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. A special event took place on April 7 in Yerevan’s Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts on the occasion of the 80th birthday of Michael Stone – Professor Emeritus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Honorable Doctor of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences.

Matenadaran staff presented the invaluable contribution of Michael Stone in Armenian Studies to the audience of the event.

Michael Stone is a renowned Professor of Armenian Studies. Stone founded the Department of Armenian Studies and the Department of Religious Studies in the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He also founded and led the Association Internationale des Etudes Arméniennes – the International Association of Armenian Studies.

Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, director of Matenadaran, bestowed Michael Stone with the Matenadaran Commemorative Medal for contribution in Armenian Studies and on occasion of the historian’s birthday.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan