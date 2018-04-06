Trump tosses prepared remarks at tax event: 'To hell with it'

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump tossed his prepared remarks in the air at a tax reform roundtable in West Virginia on Thursday, saying the comments were boring, The Hill reported.

"You know, this was going to be my remarks. They would have taken about two minutes, but to hell with it," he said, throwing his paper into the air.

"That would have been a little boring," he added. "Little boring. Right?"

Trump addressed a myriad of topics at the event, including immigration, voter fraud and tax reform.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan