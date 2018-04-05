International community must see that Azerbaijan is Turkey’s continuation in region, says political scientist

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. In addition to political support, Turkey also has a very practical participation in Azerbaijan’s development, increase of the degree of armament, political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“Turkey no longer hides its approach towards a number of issues that are of vital importance for Armenia. We all know Turkey’s open support to Azerbaijan regardng the Artsakh conflict settlement, in other words there is no mediation or balanced approach there”, he said.

He said in addition to military-political cooperation, there is also high-level economic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Turkey does everything for Azerbaijan to play a greater role in different inner-regional projects, be they economic, political or military cooperation projects”, the political scientist noted.

He said there are many ways to be protected from the risks of the Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation, and the first and the most important among these is the regional security system which Armenia joined, in particular the talk is about the CSTO and the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership.

The political scientist noted that another mechanism which can be used is to show the world and draw the attention of the international community on the fact that the Turkish factor strengthens in Caucasus, to present Azerbaijan as Turkey’s continuation in the region.

“I think this thesis will be understandable and perceivable, will force the international community to develop new mechanisms for restraining Turkey’s activeness and move forward, which, however, will be difficult as Turkey now manages to agree with them and advance its interests”, the political scientist noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan