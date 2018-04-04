Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

Yerevan to host European Fencing Championship


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. 16 athletes will represent Armenia at the upcoming U23 European Fencing Championship, which will take place in Yerevan.

The April 15-19 championship will mark the first time that Armenia is hosting the U23 event.

Nearly 300 athletes from 31 countries will participate in the championship.

