Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan to take the stage of Eurovision at first semifinal

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan will perform Qami at the Eurovision 2018 Song Contest at the first semi-final under number 16, Eurovision reported.

The first semi-final will take place May 8 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Singers from 42 countries will take part in this year’s Eurovision, which is titled All Aboard.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan