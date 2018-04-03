First Cold War-era spy Irving Isaacson dead at 102

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. American Cold War-era spy Irving Isaacson, who was engaged in espionage in East Germany, has died aged 102, Portland Press Herald reported.

Isaacson was working in Great Britain in World War II for OSS, the predecessor for the CIA.

After the war he was assigned to East Germany.

In his Memoirs of an Amateur Spy, Isaacson described himself as the first Cold War-era spy.

