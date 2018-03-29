Armenian new multifunctional UAVs being displayed at ArmHiTec 2018 Yerevan exhibition
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian new multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles are being displayed at the ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense minister, posted photos of the UAVs on Facebook.
Armenian new multifunctional UAVs, BEEB-1800, BEEB-3000, BEEB-3200, S-1 and HREESH are being displayed at the ArmHiTec 2018 which all have passed testing.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan also posted the photo of Автобаза М air defense radiolocation system and left the following note: “The death of the Azerbaijani air force”.
