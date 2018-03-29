Canada teen wins $1000 a week for life on 18th birthday

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. A Canadian teenager has struck the jackpot after buying her first lottery ticket to mark her 18th birthday, BBC reported.

Charlie Lagarde from Quebec bought the scratch ticket along with a bottle of champagne to celebrate her 18th birthday on March 14.

She won, and had the choice between taking a C$1m ($780,000; £550,000) lump sum or earning $1,000 a week for life.

After consulting with a financial adviser, the young winner opted for the $1,000 annuity because it is not taxed.

She says she wants to use the money to travel and put it towards her education.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan