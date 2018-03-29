Gerard Guerguerian appointed adviser to Artsakh’s Ombudsman

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic Ruben Melikyan appointed Gerard Guerguerian as an adviser on March 29, the Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Under the new “Law on the Human Rights Defender,” passed by the Artsakh Parliament on December 21, 2017, and enacted on February 1, 2018, along with a number of other content and structural changes, the new law also allows the Human Rights Defender to appoint up to five advisers on a pro bono and voluntary basis.

Gerard Guerguerian was born in 1953 in Lebanon. He lives in France since 1970.

He is graduated in political sciences from the Institute of Political Sciences of Paris, and in International Law from the University of Panthéon Assas in Paris. He also holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Paris.

Mr. Guerguerian has practiced international and corporate transactional Law. He has also for many years negotiated and structured a significant number of US and European acquisitions and Joint ventures. He has served during his career as Executive Director and Executive Senior Vice President of major multinational European and US based corporations.

Gerard Guerguerian has written and lectured on International Law topics. Besides publishing numerous articles, he is the author of 2 French books on the Armenian-Turkish relations and Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including “Nagorny Karabakh, between Secession and Self Determination.” Being member of the Paris Bar, he has dedicated his expertise to the Armenian issues from the International Law perspective.

Since 2015, Mr. Guerguerian has initiated and implemented different projects in Artsakh aimed at capacity building of the youth.