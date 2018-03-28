Serzh Sargsyan remains the most powerful figure in political field – poll  

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is still the most powerful figure in the political field, and the Republican Party of Armenia keeps the financial, team power and great organizational potential, sociologist Aharon Adibekyan, head of Sociometer center, told reporters, presenting the results of the poll conducted among nearly 100 experts - heads of parliamentary groups, parties, journalists, human rights defenders, business representatives. The survey questions related to the power, share and impact of political figures on political processes, Armenpress reports.

The statistics was also taken into account according to which 70% of leaders of nearly 500 communities of Armenia are members of the ruling Republican party, 20% are independent, and the rest are representatives of other parties.

Aharon Adibekyan said 70 out of over 100 parties still remained registered. “It was supposed that we should have a great army of political figures who would express political opinions, ideas and present the interests of different social groups. Whereas, in reality, 8-10 parties are in fight”, the sociologist said.

Commenting on the two most important spheres – domestic economy and foreign policy, nearly 45% of voters in the internal economic issues in the rating of the expert poll still have hopes with Karen Karapetyan, 35% with Serzh Sargsyan, 20% with Gagik Tsarukyan, 10% with Armen Sarkissian, and 15% with the ARF which acts as a united body. In the foreign policy field, Serzh Sargsyan has the great advantage – 60%, then he is followed by Karen Karapetyan – 15%, Armen Sarkissian – 30%, the ARF – 10% and Gagik Tsarukyan – 5%.

