Azerbaijani defense minister departs for Turkey

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov departed for Turkey on an official visit on March 28, APA reports.

During the visit he will meet with a number of Turkish officials.

On March 31 Zakir Hasanov will participate in the trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in the Turkish city of Giresun.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan