Minister Tonoyan participates in 23rd session of ICDO General Assembly in Doha, Qatar

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan departed for Doha at the invitation of Vladimir Kuvshinov, Secretary-General of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), to take part in the 23rd session of the ICDO General Assembly on March 27-28, the ministry told Armenpress.

The event is being held under the auspices of Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The session is attended by high-ranking officials of emergency situations and civil defense structures from 21 countries.

The meeting aims at summing up the works carried out by the ICDO so far, discussing the existing issues and outlining the future steps. For the ICDO member countries this is a platform to exchange ideas and useful experience on improving the civil defense mechanism.

Armenia joined the ICDO in 1994, and the emergency situations ministry cooperates with the organization with different formats.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan