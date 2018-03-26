FC Gandzasar Kapan signs Issiaka Bamba from Côte d'Ivoire

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Football forward Issiaka Bamba from Côte d'Ivoire will continue his career in FC Gandzasar Kapan, an Armenian football club based in the town of Kapan,

The contract with the 27 year old has been signed until the end of the current season, the club said.

Bamba’s most recent club was FC Orlean from the French League 2.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan