FC Gandzasar Kapan terminates contract with head coach Karen Barseghyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. FC Gandzasar Kapan, an Armenian football club based in the town of Kapan, terminated the contract with head coach Karen Barseghyan.

The club thanked the coach and wished success in his future career.

The new coach of the club will be named soon.

Barseghyan was appointed as head coach of Gandzasar in the beginning of the current season.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan