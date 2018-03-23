Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-03-18

YEREVAN, 23 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 480.17 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.39 drams to 591.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 8.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.44 drams to 676.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 125.09 drams to 20519.18 drams. Silver price up by 4.30 drams to 255.03 drams. Platinum price up by 49.66 drams to 14665.93 drams.