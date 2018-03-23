President Sargsyan attends naming ceremony of session hall of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 23 visited the Constitutional Court where he attended the ceremony of naming the Court’s sessions hall after renowned figures of Armenian legal mind Shahamir and Hakob Shahamiryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Before this ceremony, President Serzh Sargsyan, accompanied by President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and former President of the Court, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan, got acquainted with the activity of the Constitutional Court’s library named after Gagik Harutyunyan which is full of legal, scientific and journalistic materials and professional manuals. The library will operate not only for the members and staff of the Constitutional Court, but also for people specialized in law and students. The President of the Constitutional Court said he plans to digitize the library and make it more available for users thanks to new technologies.

During the naming ceremony President Serzh Sargsyan addressed his welcoming remarks to the participants, congratulating them on this initiative and wishing new achievements to the current and former Presidents of the Court in their important and responsible mission to raise the quality of justice in Armenia.

The full text of the President’s speech will be available later.



