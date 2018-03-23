Czech Airlines launches Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Czech Airlines received a permission from Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to operate Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.
The flights will launch on June 8, 2018. They will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
