Artsakh’s economic activity index increases by 17.5%

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The economic activity index in Artsakh increased by 17.5% in January-February 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports.

During this period the increase of economic activity rate was mainly contributed by the increase of industrial production, gross agricultural product and construction volumes.

In January 2018, the industrial production volume increased by 84.1%, the gross agricultural product by 39.2% and the construction volumes by 23.5%. In absolute terms, the gross industrial production volume comprised 10 billion 814 million drams, the gross agricultural production volume – 1 billion 831 million drams, and the construction volumes – 1 billion 130 million drams.

It’s obvious that the acceleration of economic activity growth rates of this year will have a decisive affect on Artsakh’s overall economic growth which will enable to speak about serious prospects of the country’s economic development.

The National Statistical Service of Artsakh releases the economic activity index on monthly basis since 2015.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan