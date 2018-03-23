Museum of Armenian culture opened in Kiev, Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The Navasard museum-hall of the Armenian culture opened at the Roerich Library in Kiev a month ago, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

Historically, the Library cooperated with the Armenian community for a long time, and later a decision was made to open a hall dedicated to the Armenian culture, literature and art.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Committee of Women of the Armenian community of Kiev and the Library representatives, a great number of books, photos and other exhibits of Armenian cultural heritage have been collected.

The opening ceremony of the museum-hall was held on February 21, the International Mother Language Day. During the ceremony remarks was delivered by Primate of the Ukraine Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Markos Hovhannisyan who handed over a small cross-stone to the hall and blessed the event organizers for their initiative. The Armenian community of Ukraine is one of the largest and organized communities.

Armenians have played a significant role in the history of Ukraine. While living on the Ukrainian land Armenians have created huge material and spiritual heritage. The Armenian community has been integrated with the Ukrainian society, but the same time preserved its cultural, national and religious features. At present thousands of Armenians live in Ukraine, there are national communities, NGOs and cultural organizations in different cities of Ukraine.

Armenians build churches, schools and develop national culture. The Union of Armenians of Ukraine chaired by Vilen Shatvoryan, is the only pan-Ukrainian organization that unites all Armenian structures operating in the country. The Union carries out active works on spreading national historical values.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan